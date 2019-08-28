|
Clifford J. Gabriel, age 79, of Kirtland, where he and his wife of 57 years, Marilyn, began a beautiful life, passed away suddenly at home on August 24th, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1939, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Joseph and Bertha Gabriel. Clifford graduated from Collinwood High School in 1958 and joined the Army soon after, where he served as a private first class stationed in Germany. After his service, Clifford returned home and met the love of his life, Marilyn Halick, who he married in 1962 and soon after, had two beautiful children. He was a founding member of Divine Word Catholic Church in Kirtland, OH, where he and his wife were involved in numerous activities, including Pre-Cana, Choir, Baptismal class, Lecturer and Lay minister. Clifford was also a councilman and councilman-at-large in Kirtland. He worked for White Motors for 30 years, then bought his father’s transmission shop business and ran it for 48 years. Clifford loved polka dancing, square dancing, golfing, skiing, his Harley and his boat. He became Commodore of The Mentor Lagoons Yacht Club in 2005 and loved to travel. Clifford stayed up to date on all topics, loved telling jokes and was our "go to guy." He was a blood donor to the Red Cross for many years and loved life, his family and his friends. Clifford is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Halick); daughter, Cindy (Dan) Clair; son, Jay (Connie); grandchildren, Cayla, Courtney, Miranda and Jeremy (Cassandra); great-grandson, Jeremy; and his brother, Joseph Frank Gabriel. Friends may call at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland, OH 44094 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30th, 2019 and 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st, 2019, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Kirtland South Cemetery. Online video tribute and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019