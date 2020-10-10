Cloteen Cartmell, 74, f Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at University Hospital of Cleveland. Born July 31, 1946, in Raven, Ky., she has been a resident of Lake County for the past 47 years. Cloteen was the loving mother of Robin M. (Gary) Colton of Willowick, Douglas W. (Laurie) Cartmell of Columbia, S.C., and Christine C. (Andy) Gustie of Anapolis, Md.; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Connor, Matthew, Emily and Andrew; sister of Jackie; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas W. Cartmell; and siblings, Henry, Rosemary, and Delilah. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to The Country Baptist Church, 9054 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.