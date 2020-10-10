1/1
Cloteen Cartmell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cloteen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cloteen Cartmell, 74, f Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at University Hospital of Cleveland. Born July 31, 1946, in Raven, Ky., she has been a resident of Lake County for the past 47 years. Cloteen was the loving mother of Robin M. (Gary) Colton of Willowick, Douglas W. (Laurie) Cartmell of Columbia, S.C., and Christine C. (Andy) Gustie of Anapolis, Md.; cherished grandmother of Kayla, Connor, Matthew, Emily and Andrew; sister of Jackie; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas W. Cartmell; and siblings, Henry, Rosemary, and Delilah. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to The Country Baptist Church, 9054 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved