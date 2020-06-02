Clyde Allen Badal
1951 - 2020
Clyde Allen Badal, 68, of Kirtland, passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born December 30, 1951, in East Cleveland; his family moved to Kirtland in 1956. He graduated from Kirtland High School in 1971 and lived in Kirtland for 64 years. Clyde worked for Gould, Inc. in Cleveland, the Willoughby-Eastlake School System, and the Kirtland School System. He was an avid reader, a history enthusiast, and he enjoyed documentaries on various subjects, as well as, constructing models of World War II planes and vehicles. Clyde loved animals, especially his beloved pets. He visited the Geauga Humane Society, Rescue Village frequently and cared for the animals and birds in his back yard. Clyde, a.k.a. "Grumpy" was well-known for his mischievous sense of humor, having a smile and a wisecrack for everyone. Survivors include sisters, Yolanda (Donald, deceased) Price, Priscilla (Thomas) Powell, Pamela (William) Malik, and Anita Badal; nieces and nephews, Rodger (Billie Jo) Price, Donna Price (Richard Wilcox, Jr.), and Evan Powell; great-nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Anthony) Caranci, Destiny (Andrew) Wilkie, Dominic Price, Katrina (Richard) Underwood, and Kelly Varner (Zach Zapp); and six great-grand nieces and nephews; along with his beloved doggie companion, Pixie. Preceding Clyde in death are his parents, Daniel Allen and Opal Irene (nee Hicks) Badal; and his companion cats, Marla and Ginny. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Burial to take place in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026 following the service. Contributions may be made in memory of Clyde to Geauga Humane Society, Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, Ohio, 44072. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
