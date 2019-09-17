|
Clyde Eben Young, age 93, of Chardon, OH, died on Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Chardon on Aug. 19, 1926, to Rudolph and Hazel (Nee: Burdick), and was a graduate of Chardon High School, Class of 1944. Clyde married Barbara Cline in Chardon in 1953. He worked as a machinist for Jerpbak and Bayless in Solon, and the former Form-A-Tool in Cleveland. Clyde served in the US Army Air Forces during WW II, serving in Germany. He had been a policeman for Chardon, OH, volunteer for the Geauga Civil Defense, served with the Munson Vol. Fire Dept for 25 years, retiring as Chief in 1988, and was a member Chardon Legion Post #167. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Chardon; daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Chapman, of Hambden Twp.; sons, Mark (Gwynne) Young, of Munson Twp., and Tom (Wendy) Young, of Madison Twp.; 12 grandchildren, Terra (Al) Rowland, of Madison Twp., Diane (Scott) Schriner, of St. Joseph, MI, Daniel Young, of Mentor, Eben (Haley) Young, of Berea, Rachael (Adam) Neill, of Chardon, Sam Young, of Chardon, Liberty Mosher, of Munson Twp., Ian (Beth) Landies Jr., of Grimsley, TN, Erin (Scott) Neill, of Hambden, Brian (Brittany) Landies, of Munson, James (Brandy) Young, of Reminderville, OH, and Gerald Young, of Painesville; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, David (Debbie) Young, of Dade City, FL; and a step brother, Edward Evans. Clyde was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Roy; and two step-brothers, James and Abner Evans. Funeral Services are Sat., Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Sat. from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to Chardon American Legion Post #167, P.O. Box 123, Chardon, OH 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019