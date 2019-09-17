Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Eben Young


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Eben Young Obituary
Clyde Eben Young, age 93, of Chardon, OH, died on Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Chardon on Aug. 19, 1926, to Rudolph and Hazel (Nee: Burdick), and was a graduate of Chardon High School, Class of 1944. Clyde married Barbara Cline in Chardon in 1953. He worked as a machinist for Jerpbak and Bayless in Solon, and the former Form-A-Tool in Cleveland. Clyde served in the US Army Air Forces during WW II, serving in Germany. He had been a policeman for Chardon, OH, volunteer for the Geauga Civil Defense, served with the Munson Vol. Fire Dept for 25 years, retiring as Chief in 1988, and was a member Chardon Legion Post #167. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Chardon; daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Chapman, of Hambden Twp.; sons, Mark (Gwynne) Young, of Munson Twp., and Tom (Wendy) Young, of Madison Twp.; 12 grandchildren, Terra (Al) Rowland, of Madison Twp., Diane (Scott) Schriner, of St. Joseph, MI, Daniel Young, of Mentor, Eben (Haley) Young, of Berea, Rachael (Adam) Neill, of Chardon, Sam Young, of Chardon, Liberty Mosher, of Munson Twp., Ian (Beth) Landies Jr., of Grimsley, TN, Erin (Scott) Neill, of Hambden, Brian (Brittany) Landies, of Munson, James (Brandy) Young, of Reminderville, OH, and Gerald Young, of Painesville; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, David (Debbie) Young, of Dade City, FL; and a step brother, Edward Evans. Clyde was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Roy; and two step-brothers, James and Abner Evans. Funeral Services are Sat., Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Sat. from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to Chardon American Legion Post #167, P.O. Box 123, Chardon, OH 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now