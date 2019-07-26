|
|
Clyde Nelson Bukky, 82 years, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. He was born February 3, 1937, in Buffalo, NY, the son of William and Ivy (Heaton) Bukky. He grew up on Burns Rd. in Madison and remained in the surrounding areas all his life. Clyde was a member of Iron Workers Local 17. In his many years of Iron Working, he had a hand in building many of the historical and modern buildings in Cleveland. In his youth, he was an outstanding horse rider, winning many awards. A member of the Boots and Saddle Club, his family lead many of the home town parades. He graduated from Fairport Harding High School, in 1954. As most young men of that era, he loved the classic cars and trucks, drag racing them at Thompson Dragway. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betsy Lou; brothers, Harry and Gary Bukky; sons-in-law, Chip Chapman and Todd Latz; grandson, Kenny Lee Poston; nieces, Victoria Bukky and Tracy McGill; nephews, Charles and Victor Bukky. Clyde is survived by his children, Ava (Jeff) Williams, Rebecca Chapman, Clyde A. (Cheryl) Bukky, Edward (Laura) Bukky, Lisa Latz, Jeremy Bukky. Debborah (Norman) Atkinson, Sandy Ames, Donald (Barbara) Ames, Tamara (Brian) Silvis, Kimberly (Ames) Amiott; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Sister, Linda Bukky, of Madison. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lifelong friends, Tom P., Frenchie, and Tom H. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland of Mentor and Western Reserve Hospice, Janice and Diane, for their loving care of our father! R.I.P. Dad We Love You! Visitation for friends and family will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kelly Irish of Saint Anne's Anglican Church will officiate the service. Burial will immediately follow at Perry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clyde’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve Mentor of East Branch or Saint Anne's Anglican Church, 5541 South Madison Rd., Madison, Ohio 44057. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online obituary and guestbook at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 27, 2019