More Obituaries for Coletta Bliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coletta "Cleo" Bliss


1919 - 2020
Coletta "Cleo" Bliss Obituary
Coletta "Cleo” Bliss entered into eternal life on April 26, 2020, at Vista Springs in Concord, OH. She was 100 years old. Cleo was born on August 20, 1919, in Cleveland, OH to John and Mary Luttner. She grew up on the west side of Cleveland, and on her 18th birthday, she married the love of her life, Carroll Bliss. They were married for 49 years and had four children, Russell (Beverly), Richard (Betty), Diane Toth (Michael), and Darla Goshen (the late Ted). She was a resident of Mentor, OH for 53 years, before that, living in Willowick, OH. Cleo was a loving homemaker who was always there when needed and always willing to help. She enjoyed her family and her swimming pool, which hosted many gatherings for her 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four children; her grandchildren, Brad Barkert (Laura), Stacie Combs (Mike), Annie Dillillo, Chris Latour, Rusty Bliss, Richard Bliss (Lisa), Michelle Harman (Scott), Daniel Bliss (Angela), Laura Leggett (Gary), Lynn Qualters (Don), Alison Dreher (Dennis), Michael Toth, and Deanna O’Connell (Brian); and her great-grandchildren. Cleo belonged to the Mentor Senior Center and St. Mary’s Of the Assumption church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carroll Bliss; and grandson, Dennis Stoer. In compliance with current public gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held at All Souls Cemetery, with a public celebration of life to be held once restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
