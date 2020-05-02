Coletta Jane Hitzel (nee Wolff) age 92, born February 18, 1928 passed away April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to Robert (Bob) and loving mother of Roberta (Buff) Parker, Wapakoneta, OH; Thomas (Sandy, deceased) Hitzel, Painesville, OH; Robert “Bert” (Joan) Hitzel, Urbandale, IA; C. Frances (Joseph) Gagliano, Eastlake, OH; and the late Brian Hitzel. Cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 10. Loving daughter of August and Angeline Wolff (deceased); sister Rita Pesano (deceased); step-sister Thelma Mackey (deceased); and step-brother Harold Wolff (deceased). Coletta was a second mom to David and Shar Pierce of Concord, OH.Coletta, a Lake County, OH resident her entire life, graduated from Harvey High School and the Cleveland Academy of Cosmetology. After earning her license as a beautician, she worked with Lee Martin and Betty Catalano in their Beauty Salons and later worked at Gary Allen Sportswear. She was a musician and played with her father and sister in the “Auggie Wolff Band.” She continued to play piano at family functions throughout her life.Coletta and her husband Bob hosted many functions at their home including card clubs, line dancing, and family gatherings where there was always good food, music and merriment. She always enjoyed her periodic trips to local casinos in her later years and playing the slots with her granddaughter.Coletta was a member of the Painesville United Methodist Church. Other interests included growing house plants and flowers, was an avid seamstress, and enjoyed traveling eventually wintering in Marco Island, FL.A gathering to celebrate Coletta’s life has been delayed at this time due to the Coronavirus. Once the limits in social gathering are lifted, a celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Painesville United Methodist Church.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.