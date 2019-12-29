|
Funeral Mass for Coletta M. (nee Plunkett) Scali, 88, of Kirtland, will be 12 Noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland. Father David Woost will officiate the Mass. Mrs. Scali passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence. Born March 1, 1931, in Cambria County, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for 60 years, living in Eastlake before moving to Kirtland. Coletta was a member of Divine Word Catholic Church, enjoyed gardening, and loved watering her plants. She was the loving mother of Geralyn (Mike) Hawk and Keith G. (Kim) Scali; cherished grandmother of Stephen Scali, Sara (Ron) Droese and Shane Scali; great-grandmother of Aiden, Carter, Kelsie and Dominic; sister of George (Mary) Plunkett, Lillian Gilbert, and Esther (Bernie) Zabinski; sister-in-law of Cheryl Plunkett; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Coletta was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic A. Scali in 1988; parents, William and Marie (nee Cretin) Plunkett; and siblings, Ann (Tom, dec.) Bowmaster, Helen (Jim, dec.) Adams, Leonard Plunkett, Florence Popelka and Tom Plunkett. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Saturday. Jan. 4, until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020