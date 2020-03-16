|
|
Coliey Smith, age 78, of Mentor, died on March 10, 2020 at Lake West Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1942 in Kouisko, Mississippi to the late Ervin and Irene Smith. Coliey retired from Coe Manufacturing. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and joking with family and friends. Survivors are his wife, Irene Brown Smith; siblings, Maxie (Mary) Smith, Mary Nathan, Alma (Robert) Guilford, Corine Ford, Johnny (Martha) Frank, and Ruth Jackson; step-children, Jerry Lee Brown, Brenda Brown Purcell, Margie Brown, Sonny Brown, Maryann Brown, Waymon Brown, Lavorn McQuee and Laura Planche; god-daughter, Nicole Noble; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Smith; and siblings, S.T. Smith, Hosie L. Smith, Shedrick Smith, and Benjamin Smith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson St., Painesville. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2020