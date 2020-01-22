|
|
Colleen G. Hottle, 67, of Geneva, died Monday, January 20, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid, OH.She was born March 16, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Clifford and Janet (Nelson) Brady. Colleen was a graduate of Wickliffe High School and retired as a medical biller from University Hospitals.She is a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Ashtabula. She enjoyed cooking, hosting parties, gardening, cross stitching, traveling, and especially spending time with her granddaughter.Surviving Colleen is her husband, Bruce Hottle; a son, Vince (Elena) Godfrey of O’Fallon, Illinois; granddaughter, Sienna Grace; a brother, Dan Brady of New Orleans; four sisters, Marleen Woodrow of Ashville, North Carolina, Eileen Brewster of Perry, Ohio, Kathleen Lindner of Fort White, Florida, and Darleen Randall of Gainesville, Florida; a special niece, Jenny (Bill) Harper, and grandniece, Lara Eley of Ashtabula, Ohio; and many other loved ones.She was preceded in death by her parents.Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10:00 a.m. at The Bible Baptist Church, 4448 North Ridge West, Ashtabula, Ohio, with Dr. Greg Cole presiding. A private burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Geneva Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and crematory, 323 South Broadway, Geneva, and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.Memorial contributions in her name can be made to The .Guest book, light a candle, and obituary at www.fleming-billman.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020