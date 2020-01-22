Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. - Geneva
49 W. Jefferson St.
Jefferson, OH 44047
440-576-4055
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geneva Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and crematory
323 South Broadway
Geneva, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Bible Baptist Church
4448 North Ridge West
Ashtabula, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
The Bible Baptist Church
4448 North Ridge West
Ashtabula, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Hottle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen G. Hottle


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen G. Hottle Obituary
Colleen G. Hottle, 67, of Geneva, died Monday, January 20, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid, OH.She was born March 16, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Clifford and Janet (Nelson) Brady. Colleen was a graduate of Wickliffe High School and retired as a medical biller from University Hospitals.She is a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Ashtabula. She enjoyed cooking, hosting parties, gardening, cross stitching, traveling, and especially spending time with her granddaughter.Surviving Colleen is her husband, Bruce Hottle; a son, Vince (Elena) Godfrey of O’Fallon, Illinois; granddaughter, Sienna Grace; a brother, Dan Brady of New Orleans; four sisters, Marleen Woodrow of Ashville, North Carolina, Eileen Brewster of Perry, Ohio, Kathleen Lindner of Fort White, Florida, and Darleen Randall of Gainesville, Florida; a special niece, Jenny (Bill) Harper, and grandniece, Lara Eley of Ashtabula, Ohio; and many other loved ones.She was preceded in death by her parents.Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10:00 a.m. at The Bible Baptist Church, 4448 North Ridge West, Ashtabula, Ohio, with Dr. Greg Cole presiding. A private burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Geneva Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and crematory, 323 South Broadway, Geneva, and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.Memorial contributions in her name can be made to The .Guest book, light a candle, and obituary at www.fleming-billman.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -