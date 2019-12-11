|
Colleen Marie (Scanlon) Hartshorne, 56, of Mentor, passed away at University Hospitals on December 6, 2019 following a brief illness. Colleen was born in Euclid, Ohio on August 26, 1963. She was a graduate of South High in 1981, having participated in choir in both junior high and high school. Her love for music followed her into adulthood leading her to be an active participant in her church's traveling choir. She attended Kent State University for two years before moving to California. She moved on to Oklahoma before resettling back in Ohio. Colleen had numerous jobs throughout her life. She was a nanny then moved on to management at Auto Zone for many years, yet none of these jobs were more important to her than being an aunt. Lovingly known as "Auntie Neen" by all of her nieces and nephews, it was clear they held a special place in her heart. Colleen is survived by her father, Thomas Scanlon; brother, Mark (Wendy) Scanlon; and best friend, Machelle (Jeff) Hale. She was also the cherished aunt of four and proud great aunt of seven. Colleen was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Scanlon; grandparents, James and Edoyle Grace; grandmother, Mary Robson; Aunt Sue and Uncle Jim Grace, Uncle Ed Robson; and her beloved dog, Paco. Family will receive friends from to 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with a brief memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Services to be held at Davis-Babcock funeral home in Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Colleen's name to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060.
