Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:30 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Hartshorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen M. (Scanlon) Hartshorne


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen M. (Scanlon) Hartshorne Obituary
Colleen Marie (Scanlon) Hartshorne, 56, of Mentor, passed away at University Hospitals on December 6, 2019 following a brief illness. Colleen was born in Euclid, Ohio on August 26, 1963. She was a graduate of South High in 1981, having participated in choir in both junior high and high school. Her love for music followed her into adulthood leading her to be an active participant in her church's traveling choir. She attended Kent State University for two years before moving to California. She moved on to Oklahoma before resettling back in Ohio. Colleen had numerous jobs throughout her life. She was a nanny then moved on to management at Auto Zone for many years, yet none of these jobs were more important to her than being an aunt. Lovingly known as "Auntie Neen" by all of her nieces and nephews, it was clear they held a special place in her heart. Colleen is survived by her father, Thomas Scanlon; brother, Mark (Wendy) Scanlon; and best friend, Machelle (Jeff) Hale. She was also the cherished aunt of four and proud great aunt of seven. Colleen was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Scanlon; grandparents, James and Edoyle Grace; grandmother, Mary Robson; Aunt Sue and Uncle Jim Grace, Uncle Ed Robson; and her beloved dog, Paco. Family will receive friends from to 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with a brief memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Services to be held at Davis-Babcock funeral home in Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Colleen's name to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -