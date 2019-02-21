Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Abbey of Willoughby
38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home)
Willoughby, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Colleen M. Thomson Obituary
Funeral Mass for Colleen M. Thomson, 64, of Painesville, will be 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.
Ms. Thomson passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord.
She was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Painesville.
Colleen was loving sister of Dennis Thomson, Bernadette (Charlie) Sumer, Kevin (Marisa) Thomson, Gerry Thomson, and Kathy (Gary) Guhde; and aunt of many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerard T. and Bernadette B. (nee Boyle) Thomson.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Differently Abled and the Deepwood staff for the loving care they gave Colleen over the years.
Family will received friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), Willoughby. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.
Contributions in her name may be made to Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.
To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
