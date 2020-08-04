Collin Joseph Boothe, 28, of Wickliffe, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born Oct. 28, 1991, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Collin worked as a delivery driver for UPS. He loved music festivals, absolutely traveling all over the country to attend. His smile lit up a room, made you feel like part of his family, always there, an amazing man, when his father needed help he was there, and loved life to the fullest. Collin also loved sports, playing flag football, softball and bowling. He was a season ticket holder for the Browns and Indians, especially loved Michigan football, “Go Blue,” and visiting the Big House in Ann Arbor. He was the loving son of Lisa Ann Marta (Keith) (nee Zebkar) Roberts and Jeffrey J. Boothe; loving brother of Liam Roberts and Hayden Roberts; cherished maternal grandson of George “Joe” and Ligita “Lee” (nee Rusa) Zebkar and paternal grandfather, James E. Boothe; nephew of Chris Zebkar; great-nephew of Barbara (Jim, dec.) Herringshaw, Terry (George, dec.) Rusa, Lou (Julie, dec.) Kensek, and Tony (Cookie, dec.) Rittner; cousin of Tyler Hughnagle, Nikki Rittner, Frank Rittner, Scott Rusa, Kenneth Rusa, Curtis Rusa, Oliver Zebkar and Lynn (Karl) Keys; and best friend of Greg, Alexus, Lindsey, Aaron, Tyler, Shauna, Sit, Pat, Emily, Cody, Ryan, Jeff, George, Lauren, Louie, Kristina, Kayla, T.J., and Damien. He also leaves many, many more aunts, uncles and cousins; and his extended family, The Startchers, Wrights, Meisners, Roberts, Morans, Hushours, Boothes, Zimmermans, Liddingtons, Grahams and Greskos; and his Pineapple Gang that traveled all over for music concerts. Collin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Margaret (nee Auth) Boothe; great-grandparents, Anna Zebkar and Vera Rusa; uncle, James Zebkar; great-uncles, George and Andy Torbich; and cousins, Jason Hughnagle and Raymond Rusa. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private. “Always be safe and free, love life, live life, have fun, be happy until we will be dancing together again under the electric sky. One-in-a-Million Legend, now the brightest star in the sky." To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.