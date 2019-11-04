|
|
Columbus "Chris" Waller was born June 19, 1928, in Martin County, Kentucky on the banks of the Tug River to Josie and Asbury Waller. He passed away suddenly November 2, 2019 at his home in Bonita Springs, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Grissom Waller; granddaughter, Sebrina Swansegar; grandson, Richard (Jamie) Swansegar; great-grandson, James Swansegar; brother, Clyde (Josephine) Waller, and 32 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick; daughter, Sherry; five brothers; seven sisters; and seven nieces and nephews. He started his career with the New York Central Railroad as a steam locomotive Machinist Apprentice and retired after 42 years with Conrail. He rose to the level of Superintendent of Collinwood Yards & Diesel Terminal, the principal repair facility of Conrail where he supervised over 250 employees. He raised his family in Mentor, Ohio. He and Mary moved from the Cleveland area to Bonita Springs in 1995. They thoroughly enjoyed life at their new home and made lifelong friends among their neighbors by their very active membership in the Club and New Life Church. Columbus was the epitome of a family man. He greatly enjoyed the extended family of nieces and nephews as well as his lovely grandchildren. He was a leader, who could work alongside those he led. As CEO and President Emeritus of Waller-Chaffin Inc., a family organization that has a mission of promoting the family legacy he stressed the strong values of love, fellowship, work ethic and commitment to Faith. He would say "I will see you at June Meetin." Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at New Life Church, 3971 Via del Rey, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Visitation will start at 3:30 p.m. with service at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor James Julian officiating. If you wish, you may donate to New Life Church in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered by visiting: www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019