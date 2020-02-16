Home

Connie L. Santangelo


1956 - 2020
Connie L. Santangelo Obituary
Connie L. Santangelo, 64, of Painesville Twp., died February 12, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. She was born January 27, 1956 in Cleveland, OH.Connie worked at TransDigm/Aerocontrolex in their shipping department for many years. She loved to bowl and enjoyed numerous trips to Disney World with her sister Diane. She worked hard at everything she did.Survivors include her companion, Sam Santangelo; siblings, Diane (Anthony) Emanuele, and Gary (Carrie) Kornmiller, nephew and nieces, Christopher Emanuele, Carolyn (Mike) Shaw, and Katie & Kimmy Kornmiller; great nephew and niece, Dylan & Sabrina Shaw; and many other family members and friends.Preceding Connie in death was her husband, Joseph Santangelo; and her parents, Stella and Herman Kornmiller.The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH. 44060.A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.Contributions may be made in Connie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
