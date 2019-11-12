News-Herald Obituaries
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Connie Mae Frederick


1939 - 2019
Connie Mae Frederick, age 80, of Madison, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Tri Point Medical Center. She was born July 15, 1939 in Bath, Kentucky, to Harley O. and June (Silvis) Emmons. She married the love of her life, Grover Cleveland Frederick, Jr. on April 23, 1958 in Maysville, KY. She opened up her home as a childcare center and did so for 32 years. She enjoyed square dancing and looked forward to her scratch off tickets. Connie was never in the military but she knew how to give a good order. She is survived by her husband, Grover; daughters, Sherry Frederick and Patti Tamburiello; grandchildren, Erika, Ethan, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Logan, Micha, Asher, Corbin, Brandon, and Johnny. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rhonda J. Wells; son, Timothy E. Frederick; brothers, John R., George E., and Ronnie R. Emmons; sisters, Mamie D. Duncan, and Virginia A. Banda. Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH with a Funeral Service immediately following at 1 p.m. Final resting place will be North Madison Cemetery. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
