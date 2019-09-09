|
Constance "Connie" Genco (nee DiGiovanni), age 91, longtime Lake County resident, passed away on May 28, 2019, in Florida. Married 63 years to Michael (deceased); mother of daughter, Diane (deceased); son, Michael; daughter, Sharon; grandmother of Tom (Patty) Linden; great-grandmother of Andrew (Amanda) and Cassandra Linden; and three great-great-grandchildren. Connie worked in banking in Ohio for 25 years, before retiring to Florida. Besides family, Connie’s loves included traveling, fine dining, bicycling, gardening, and her precious Lincoln. Private family services have been concluded in Northport, Florida.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019