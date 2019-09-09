Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Genco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance (DiGiovanni) Genco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance (DiGiovanni) Genco Obituary
Constance "Connie" Genco (nee DiGiovanni), age 91, longtime Lake County resident, passed away on May 28, 2019, in Florida. Married 63 years to Michael (deceased); mother of daughter, Diane (deceased); son, Michael; daughter, Sharon; grandmother of Tom (Patty) Linden; great-grandmother of Andrew (Amanda) and Cassandra Linden; and three great-great-grandchildren. Connie worked in banking in Ohio for 25 years, before retiring to Florida. Besides family, Connie’s loves included traveling, fine dining, bicycling, gardening, and her precious Lincoln. Private family services have been concluded in Northport, Florida.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.