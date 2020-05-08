ASHTABULA - Constance Louise Hollinger, 70, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, while a patient at Ashtabula County Medical Center. The daughter of Morgan and Helen Hollinger, Connie was born on December 10, 1949, in Lititz, Pennsylvania. After achieving her Bachelor’s Degree and her Master’s Degree, Connie moved to the Cleveland area to study for her Ph.D. at Case Western Reserve University. Connie worked as a faculty member and Dean of Students at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. Upon leaving Lake Erie College, Connie joined the faculty of Cleveland State University as head of the school psychology program. Connie is survived by her cousins, Joni Martines of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Deb Shoemaker of Arkansas; her mentor, of CWRU, Elise Fleming. Donations in Connie’s behalf may be made on her behalf to the APL, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004 or The Wolf Sanctuary, 465 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, Pennsylvania, 17543.DUCRO FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 4524 Elm Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004 is assisting the family. www.ducro.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.