Constance Hollinger
1949 - 2020
ASHTABULA - Constance Louise Hollinger, 70, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, while a patient at Ashtabula County Medical Center. The daughter of Morgan and Helen Hollinger, Connie was born on December 10, 1949, in Lititz, Pennsylvania. After achieving her Bachelor’s Degree and her Master’s Degree, Connie moved to the Cleveland area to study for her Ph.D. at Case Western Reserve University. Connie worked as a faculty member and Dean of Students at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. Upon leaving Lake Erie College, Connie joined the faculty of Cleveland State University as head of the school psychology program. Connie is survived by her cousins, Joni Martines of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Deb Shoemaker of Arkansas; her mentor, of CWRU, Elise Fleming. Donations in Connie’s behalf may be made on her behalf to the APL, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004 or The Wolf Sanctuary, 465 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, Pennsylvania, 17543.DUCRO FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 4524 Elm Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004 is assisting the family. www.ducro.com.

Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 3, 2020
Growing up, Connie and I were neighbors on Orchard Road, Lititz. I fondly remember my siblings and I going Trick-or-Treating with her. I'll also never forget the rodeo that we had that featured her dad Morg as master-of-ceremonies and Connie's pony Friskie. Connie and I went to junior high and high school together, but because of her interest in athletics and mine in music, we seemed to go our separate ways. Over the years, I have often thought about her and wondered how she was doing. I remember her as being extremely smart, an excellent athlete, and someone who was fully committed to anything she did. I'm not at all surprised of her accomplishments as an educator. I am also not surprised at her many kindnesses extended to not only her family, friends, and students, but also to animals. I am so sorry that the coronavirus took her from us. Her memory will live on in everyone she has touched.
Sandra McConaghay Reed
Classmate
April 28, 2020
Connie, you are so loved and missed. I love all the trivia questions and just spending time with you. I may be sad of your passing. But I try everyday to try and remember you are with your parents now. Safe and no pain anymore. Prayers sent you. God Bless you
Nancy
Friend
April 26, 2020
In 1965 Connie was the goalkeeper for the Championship Field Hockey Team at Warwick High School in Lititz, Pa. I was fortunate enough to be her coach. I am so sad to hear of her death. Connie was so respected by everyone. She will always be remembered for her ability to keep that puck out of the goal cage!!!!!! Signed, Johanne Smith, Coach.
Johanne Smith
April 26, 2020
Connie was a special athlete as the first field hockey goalie I coached at Warwick in fall of 1966. She was an excellent goalie, leader of her team and friend to so many. I was so proud of her for finishing her doctorate and last time I talked, we talked about meeting at the Wolf Sanctuary. She will be sorely missed by all of her friends.
Jane Markert
April 25, 2020
Connie was more than a cousin to me. She was a big sister during tough times, a sounding board to share ideas and ideologies, and a wise observer who knew me even better than I knew myself.

I will always appreciate her guidance and encouragement to go out into the world and do what is mine to do. We shared a love of nature, especially animals; even a little mouse we named "Thanksgiving." I enjoyed our liberal discussions about politics and social justice issues. We were like minded.

I admired her tenacity and quick wit. She stood up for what she believed in...never caving even when it meant tough going for her. She had a generous heart and gave sacrificially to her students and friends.

The world was a better place with Connie in it, and she will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
