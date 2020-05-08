Growing up, Connie and I were neighbors on Orchard Road, Lititz. I fondly remember my siblings and I going Trick-or-Treating with her. I'll also never forget the rodeo that we had that featured her dad Morg as master-of-ceremonies and Connie's pony Friskie. Connie and I went to junior high and high school together, but because of her interest in athletics and mine in music, we seemed to go our separate ways. Over the years, I have often thought about her and wondered how she was doing. I remember her as being extremely smart, an excellent athlete, and someone who was fully committed to anything she did. I'm not at all surprised of her accomplishments as an educator. I am also not surprised at her many kindnesses extended to not only her family, friends, and students, but also to animals. I am so sorry that the coronavirus took her from us. Her memory will live on in everyone she has touched.

Sandra McConaghay Reed

Classmate