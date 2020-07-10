1/1
Constance K. Harnden
A celebration of the life of Constance K. (Padgett) Harnden, 87, of Willoughby, will be at held a later time, due to the current restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mrs. Harnden passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born March 12, 1932, in Sunbury, PA, she was a longtime Mentor resident before moving to Breckenridge Village in Willoughby in 2012. She was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church, where she was actively involved in the United Methodist Women and volunteered each year with their Gingerbread House craft bazaar. She enjoyed needlepoint, but most especially loved spending time with and caring for her grandsons. Mrs. Harnden was employed as a school teacher in the Cleveland Public Schools and later in the Mentor Public Schools. She retired in 1991 after 30 years of service. Survivors are her daughters, Sarah (Michael) Knouse and Susan (Chris) Young; grandsons, Kenneth, Stephen, Ethan, and Ryan; and her brother, Frederick (Sue) Padgett. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert L. Harnden, on June 20, 2013. Her parents, Frederick and Margaret (Ossman) Padgett; and sisters, Virginia C. Grady, Margaret E. Stephens, and Sandra Gross are also deceased. Final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060-5874 or Breckenridge Village Life Care Fund, 36855 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094-4128. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
