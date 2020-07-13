1/1
Corey Michael Wheeler
Corey Michael Wheeler, age 30, passed away July 10, 2020. He was born February 28, 1990, in Painesville to Gary and Carole (Libby) Wheeler. Corey was active with Warriors in the Woods, a nonprofit that encourages Veterans to participate in outdoor activities. He particularly enjoyed fishing. He was proud to be an uncle and was supportive of his family and friends. Corey leaves behind his brother, Ryan (Katie) Wheeler; nephew, Nathan; and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Richard and Marge Libby and Nathan and Joann Wheeler. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Visitation guests are invited to wait in their cars to be personally invited and ushered by funeral personnel. Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Perry Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mike Cole. Family requests that those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corey’s Family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
