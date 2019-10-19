|
Coriene Jennette Shoda (Bailey), 87, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born to Thollie and Bessie in Hiawatha, WVa on January 16, 1932.Coriene was a proud WVa country girl and loved to reminisce about her roots and farm life. She was an excellent country style cook, a wonderful baker, and a master cabbage roll maker. Hosting family holidays and Sundays with her great meals were a delight for her. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and their frequent Sunday visits, and later in life would laugh with fondness while Face Timing with her two great granddaughters. Being in and around her immediate and extended family at numerous picnics was another of her joys that she was so often a part of. She also found pleasure in her lilacs, peonies, and many other flowers that she grew up with.Coriene is survived by her children, Myles (Bobbi) and Pat Shoda; her grandchildren, Lauren (Brian) Shoda-Higdon and Evan (Emily) Shoda; great grandchildren, Savannah and Chloe; and her siblings, Norma Dicipulo, and Wes (Pam) Bailey.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Matthew Shoda, and her brother, Dale Bailey.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday Oct. 23, at St. Mary Magdelene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH.Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-8 pm at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019