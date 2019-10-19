News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdelene Church
32114 Vine St
Willowick, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coriene Shoda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coriene Jennette (Bailey) Shoda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coriene Jennette (Bailey) Shoda Obituary
Coriene Jennette Shoda (Bailey), 87, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born to Thollie and Bessie in Hiawatha, WVa on January 16, 1932.Coriene was a proud WVa country girl and loved to reminisce about her roots and farm life. She was an excellent country style cook, a wonderful baker, and a master cabbage roll maker. Hosting family holidays and Sundays with her great meals were a delight for her. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and their frequent Sunday visits, and later in life would laugh with fondness while Face Timing with her two great granddaughters. Being in and around her immediate and extended family at numerous picnics was another of her joys that she was so often a part of. She also found pleasure in her lilacs, peonies, and many other flowers that she grew up with.Coriene is survived by her children, Myles (Bobbi) and Pat Shoda; her grandchildren, Lauren (Brian) Shoda-Higdon and Evan (Emily) Shoda; great grandchildren, Savannah and Chloe; and her siblings, Norma Dicipulo, and Wes (Pam) Bailey.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Matthew Shoda, and her brother, Dale Bailey.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday Oct. 23, at St. Mary Magdelene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH.Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-8 pm at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coriene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now