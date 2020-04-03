Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Corwin "Fritz" Grant


1924 - 2020
Corwin "Fritz" Grant Obituary
Corwin "Fritz" Grant, age 95, of Concord, died on March 30, 2020, in Mentor. He was born on September 24, 1924, in Chardon to the late Lloyd and Louise (Sturm) Grant. Fritz served during WWII in the Merchant Marines. He was the owner of C. Grant Inc. and developed real estate in Concord Twp. and the surrounding areas. Fritz enjoyed Model A cars and was a member of NEO Model A Club. He also enjoyed traveling, and RVing and was a member of the Painesville Elks Lodge #549. He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Jon Pulcheon) Christenson; son, Terry C. (Roseanne Baldrey) Grant; loving companion, Delores Erickson; grandchildren, Heather (Chris) McCoy, Courtney Grant, Brittany (Bill) Hilston, and Amanda (Wesley) Cooper; great-grandchildren, Kylie, McKenzie, Bella, Colton, and Beau; and the entire Erickson family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; and brothers, Arnold and Donald. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
