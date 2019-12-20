Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Courtney Ann Wittman Obituary
Courtney Anne Wittman, 31, beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter, passed away December 15, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs, surrounded by her family. Courtney was a longtime resident of Mentor-on-the-Lake, graduating from Mentor High school, Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s in Architecture, and most recently received her Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University. Courtney had been serving as a Captain in the U.S. Airforce for the past seven years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2018. A world traveler and adventurer, Courtney enjoyed everything from hiking and rock climbing to cave diving. She enjoyed cooking and was a very talented baker. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Griffin; stepfather, Damon Coberly; and brothers, Daniel and Joseph Wittman; as well as her grandfather, Dale Griffin. Along with her family, Courtney leaves behind many devoted friends and co-workers all of whom found inspiration in her life story and positive, outgoing attitude. Her grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Shusteric-Griffin passed away in 2014. Family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will be Monday, Dec. 23, at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Those who wish to attend the interment, please arrive at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby at 1 p.m. Monday. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
