Courtney Anne Wittman, 31, beloved daughter, sister and granddaughter, passed away December 15, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs, surrounded by her family. Courtney was a longtime resident of Mentor-on-the-Lake, graduating from Mentor High school, Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s in Architecture, and most recently received her Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University. Courtney had been serving as a Captain in the U.S. Airforce for the past seven years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2018. A world traveler and adventurer, Courtney enjoyed everything from hiking and rock climbing to cave diving. She enjoyed cooking and was a very talented baker. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Griffin; stepfather, Damon Coberly; and brothers, Daniel and Joseph Wittman; as well as her grandfather, Dale Griffin. Along with her family, Courtney leaves behind many devoted friends and co-workers all of whom found inspiration in her life story and positive, outgoing attitude. Her grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Shusteric-Griffin passed away in 2014. Family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will be Monday, Dec. 23, at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Those who wish to attend the interment, please arrive at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby at 1 p.m. Monday. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 21, 2019