Craig Birnbaum, a lifetime resident of Wickliffe, passed quietly on November 27, 2019. Born in 1951, Craig graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1971, and was employed by the Wickliffe City Schools for 32 years, from graduation until his retirement.Craig was an active member of as many worthwhile organizations as he could fit into his busy schedule. Walking all over Wickliffe to participate as an energetic booster of Blue Devil sports and as a cheerful ambassador of the community that became the tap root of his life.Volunteering was the core of his life. Activities included making popcorn at Wickliffe team games, working with midget football, and involvement in the middle school’s “Lights Out After School” program. Other activities included participation in Junior Olympics, PeeWee basketball, Mt. Carmel Knights of Columbus and annual church festival.He was recognized by the schools with honorary membership in the Wickliffe High School Honor Society and also by his election to the Wickliffe Community Hall of Fame for his lifetime of public service.He regularly volunteered his time ushering and working with the food bank at his church, Trinity Lutheran, in Willoughby.For the past three years, Craig was a resident of Brookdale Wickliffe, where his contagious, perpetual smile and pleasant demeanor made him a favorite among both his neighbors and the Brookdale staff.He is the child of the late Ralph and Ellen (nee Keiser) Birnbaum of Wickliffe and is survived by his brothers, Bruce and Ralph and their wives, Robin and Jenny; his nieces, Lynn Lane and Krista Birnbaum; nephew, Joshua Birnbaum; grandnieces, Rebekah and Amara Lane; and grandnephew, Graham Birnbaum. He was particularly fond of the “kids,” sharing their photos and latest accomplishments with an ear-to ear smile and a glow of pride.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday December 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Private burial in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to either Trinity Lutheran Church 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094 or to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019