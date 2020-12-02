1/1
Craig A. Ricco
Craig A. Ricco age 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2020. Loving father of Bridgette. Devoted son of Donna and the late Carmen N.Dearest brother of Coleen Ricco Bell, Carmen A. (Michele), Nicole Harden (Michael), and Deana Lako (Brad).He also leaves behind nieces and nephews who affectionately called him “Uncle Brow.” He was also preceded in death by Petey the Parrot.Craig worked most of his life in the tree business, and currently as the owner of Express Tree Service. He also worked for the Euclid City Schools for 19 years. More than anything Craig enjoyed being with his family and friends.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Craig at DEJOHN – FLYNN – MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS, 28890 CHARDON ROAD (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday December 4, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. MASKS REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED).Interment will be Private at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. www.loprestifuneralhome.comARRANGEMENTS BY LOPRESTI FUNERAL HOME (440) 473-6299

Published in www.News-Herald.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
DEC
4
04:00 - 08:00 PM
