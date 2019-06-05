|
|
Craig Hedley Budreo, 76, of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence. Born July 14, 1942, in Toronto, Canada, he had been a Lake County resident for 40 years, living in Willoughby and Mentor. Craig loved boating and was a Canadian Queen Scout. He started a very successful company, Service Storage International Inc., 40 years ago and spent his winters in Estero, Fla. He adored his grandkids. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Donna M. (nee Petti) Budreo; loving father of Reese Bernot, Wayne D. (Tammy) Bernot, Timothy D. (Stacey) Bernot, and Daniel G. (Yulia) Budreo; cherished grandfather of Kendra, Hailey, Aiden and Grace; brother of Terrance (Rita) Budreo and Suzanne Grattan; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Gwendolyn (nee Hedley) Budreo. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 8, 2019