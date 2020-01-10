Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steinbauer Funeral Home
33375 Bainbridge Rd
Solon, OH 44139-2836
(440) 349-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steinbauer Funeral Home
33375 Bainbridge Rd
Solon, OH 44139-2836
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:30 PM
Steinbauer Funeral Home
33375 Bainbridge Rd
Solon, OH 44139-2836
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Svitak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Matthew Svitak


1978 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Matthew Svitak Obituary
Craig Matthew Svitak, age 41, of Kirtland, formerly of Aurora. He was born July 11, 1978 and passed away January 9, 2020. He was an impeccable finish carpenter whose smile would light up the room. Beloved son of Sherry Lee Sada (nee Turnbaugh) and Dennis E. Svitak; loving step-son of Candace Svitak and Jeffrey Sada; dear brother of Shawn Teece and the late Tarah Svitak; cherished nephew, cousin and special friend to many. Family will visit with friends at Steinbauer Funeral Home, 33375 Bainbridge Rd., Solon, from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, where services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B. Riley Sober House, 3719 Denison Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109; Attn: Tony Correa.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -