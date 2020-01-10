|
|
Craig Matthew Svitak, age 41, of Kirtland, formerly of Aurora. He was born July 11, 1978 and passed away January 9, 2020. He was an impeccable finish carpenter whose smile would light up the room. Beloved son of Sherry Lee Sada (nee Turnbaugh) and Dennis E. Svitak; loving step-son of Candace Svitak and Jeffrey Sada; dear brother of Shawn Teece and the late Tarah Svitak; cherished nephew, cousin and special friend to many. Family will visit with friends at Steinbauer Funeral Home, 33375 Bainbridge Rd., Solon, from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, where services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B. Riley Sober House, 3719 Denison Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109; Attn: Tony Correa.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020