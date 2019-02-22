Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
863 South Congress Blvd.
Smithville, TN 37166
(615) 597-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Layman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Ross Layman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curtis Ross Layman Obituary
Curtis Ross Layman, age 79, of Smithville, TN, Madison, Ohio, and native born of Fairmont, WV, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Webb House in Smithville.He was born November 19, 1939 to his parents, the late Lawrence C. and Mildred Hazel Jones Layman.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy S. Manypenny.Early in Curtis' life, he was employed as a truck driver in West Virginia and then moved to Madison, Ohio and was employed for the next 36 years with Morton Salt.Curtis had a passion for the outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish and was a member of Mountain Top Hunting Club and the NRA.He is survived by four children, Tyra Sue Layman of Ohio, Starla D. (Durwin) Moore of Ohio, Margaret (Tim) Pyles of Tennessee, and Bryan Ross (Sandy) Layman of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Brandon S. Manypenny, Angela D. Manypenny, Crystal D. Smith, Felecia Olmsteed, Shambriel Moore, Breona Pack, Jennifer A. Pyles, Brandon (Kelsey) Pyles, Curtis Phillip Layman, Thomas Ross Layman, and Michael Terrell; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, William H.L. (Carol) Layman of Ohio, Ray (Marge) Layman of Fairmont, WV, Rex C. (Susie) Layman of Fairmont, WV; two sisters, Lavada McKinney and Ellen (Gerald L.) Swiger both of Fairmont, WV.Graveside services and interment will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fairmont, WV. Visitation with the family will be Sunday 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, located at 95 Mt. Zion Cemetery Road in Fairmont.DeKalb Funeral Chapel, Smithville, TN is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now