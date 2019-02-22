|
Curtis Ross Layman, age 79, of Smithville, TN, Madison, Ohio, and native born of Fairmont, WV, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Webb House in Smithville.He was born November 19, 1939 to his parents, the late Lawrence C. and Mildred Hazel Jones Layman.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy S. Manypenny.Early in Curtis' life, he was employed as a truck driver in West Virginia and then moved to Madison, Ohio and was employed for the next 36 years with Morton Salt.Curtis had a passion for the outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish and was a member of Mountain Top Hunting Club and the NRA.He is survived by four children, Tyra Sue Layman of Ohio, Starla D. (Durwin) Moore of Ohio, Margaret (Tim) Pyles of Tennessee, and Bryan Ross (Sandy) Layman of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Brandon S. Manypenny, Angela D. Manypenny, Crystal D. Smith, Felecia Olmsteed, Shambriel Moore, Breona Pack, Jennifer A. Pyles, Brandon (Kelsey) Pyles, Curtis Phillip Layman, Thomas Ross Layman, and Michael Terrell; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, William H.L. (Carol) Layman of Ohio, Ray (Marge) Layman of Fairmont, WV, Rex C. (Susie) Layman of Fairmont, WV; two sisters, Lavada McKinney and Ellen (Gerald L.) Swiger both of Fairmont, WV.Graveside services and interment will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fairmont, WV. Visitation with the family will be Sunday 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, located at 95 Mt. Zion Cemetery Road in Fairmont.DeKalb Funeral Chapel, Smithville, TN is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019