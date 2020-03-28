|
|
Cyndi L. Perkins, age 48 of Willowick, passed away March 23rd at LakeWest Medical Center.She graduated from Mentor High School in 1991, and has been a local hair stylist for the past 29 years.Cyndi loved spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her great sense of humor, quick wit, her amazing smile and the love for her dog Gooby. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Cyndi is the loving mother of Shawn Tyler Gromek and Kaylee Gromek; grandmother of Aubrey; daughter of Robert (Butch) and Jackie Perkins; sister of Deanna Perkins; aunt of Britney Perkins and Vincent Tomolonis; great aunt of Rhylie; niece and cousin of many.Private burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020