Funeral Services for Cynthia A. (nee McMannes) Murphy, 80, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Church of the Nazarene, 6235 Chestnut St., Painesville.
Mrs. Murphy passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at her residence in Mentor with her family by her side, having been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Born October 31, 1938, in Jefferson, Pa. to Sherman and Isabel (English) McMannes.
She married Thomas E. Murphy, Sr. July 3, 1954, and moved to Cleveland. Tom and Cynthia were married for 64 years.
She was an extraordinary wife, mother of four, grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 23, and great-great-grandmother of one.Cynthia lived her life loving and serving Jesus. She was an active member and volunteer in area churches as well as Mentor Schools, Girl Scouts of America, and Lake County Historical Society. She always sought out the best in others and was a friend to everyone. Her family adored her.
She was the loving mother of Tammy A. (James) Gunvalsen of Mentor, Joni L. (Eric) Sheck of Mentor, and Kelly J. (Dave) Downs of Vicksburg, Mich.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her beloved son, Thomas Edward (Joyce) Murphy Jr. July 20, 2010.
Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Church of the Nazarene, 6235 Chestnut St., Painesville.
Arrangements entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
Please visit Cynthia’s webpage at:https://www.lifestorynet.com/obituaries/cynthia-murphy.125931 where you can read her life story, sign the guestbook, and share a memory.
To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2019