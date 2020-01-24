|
Cynthia C. Buffie, 69, of Painesville Twp., died January 22, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born December 26, 1950 in Rantoul, Illinois. Mrs. Buffie was a teacher at St. Mary School in Chardon for 17 years. Her hobbies were quilting, gardening, and arts and crafts. Cynthia enjoyed working in the yard planting flowers, tending to her beds, and especially spending time with the grandkids and sharing new experiences with them. She loved to bake and have her grandkids assist her with mixing the various ingredients. Cynthia also loved history, especially the civil war, and she, along with her husband, Bruce, visited various battlefields such as Gettysburg, Antietam, Manassas, Harpers Ferry, and Vicksburg. Key West and Las Vegas were always favorite travel destinations for the two of them. Cynthia loved music and singing with her students. Her other interests included going to the theater to see The Jersey Boys or Hamilton, and attending classic car shows. Survivors include her husband, Bruce; children, Kristin (Jason) Tracy, Michelle (Mike) Zayd, and Scott Buffie; grandchildren, Anthony, Mallory, Alexander, And Evelyn; and her sister, Patricia Whalen Keck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelyn Whalen; and her sister, Gloria Bunting. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to celebrate Cynthia’s life will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 27, 2020