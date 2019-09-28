|
Cynthia D. Plutt passed away at the age of 58 on September 24, 2019. Cyndi was a beloved wife, mother, and friend to many. As a teenager, she met the love of her life, John. The two were married for nearly 37 years. Together, they raised two children, Jessica and John Jr. Her mission in life was to provide her children with the best life possible. This also extended into her professional life where she worked in numerous roles for elementary schools within the Mentor Exempted Village School District for decades. She loved making the children happy and the joy they brought to her life was immeasurable.Cyndi loved going for long, scenic drives with her husband. They would often make their way to Amish country to buy all of her favorite snacks. She also enjoyed basking in the sunshine with her dog, Oatis, whom she had trained to perform many service activities. Oatis never left her side. Among friends and family, she was known for her kind heart, generosity, spunky spirit, and her courage to fight on.Cyndi will reunite with her mother, Lorraine; father, Robert; brother, Stephen; nephew, Trevor; and father-in law, Frank who have all passed before her.She is survived by her husband, John, her two children, Jessica Yazvac (Joe) and John Jr., and several nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends from 3-5 pm on September 29th, at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby. Celebration of life service at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Cyndi, you are loved more than words can say and are forever in our hearts.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019