Cynthia F. Wellington
Cynthia F. (nee Buell) Wellington, 79, of Mentor, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 15, 1941, in Cleveland, she had been a longtime Mentor resident. Cynthia was a graduate of Brush High School in South Euclid, and a member of Little Mountain Garden Club for 22 years, where she was very active and enjoyed the friends she met. She was also a member of Whose Who of America. Cynthia loved animals and cared for many dogs, cats and various other animals. She was a very talented artist working with acrylics in landscape art and painting of animals. Cynthia also enjoyed traveling all over to various exhibits to sell her artwork. She was the loving mother of D’Jeanne G. (Geoff) Lewis, Mark J. (Michelle) Gaertner, and Nanette C. (Dan) Guerrini; cherished grandmother of Kalana, Caroline, Grace and Nina; great-grandmother of Kalianna; sister of Ted Buell and Beverly Booth; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Cynthia was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Gaertner; second husband, Jack Wellington; parents, Henry and Mabel (nee Steffens) Buell; brother, John “Jack” Buell; and twin brother, James “Jim” Buell. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at 12 noon. Burial will follow in South Kirtland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. To leave condolences for the family, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
