Prayers of Christian Burial for Cynthia Lou (Coverdale) Johns, 69, of Euclid, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Johns died Dec. 19 at her residence. She was born on Nov. 27, 1950 in Lake City, PA. She is survived by her son, Michael Gardner (Diane); her sister, Deborah Jackson; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Johns; and brothers, David and Thomas Coverdale. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to the life of Cynthia at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) on Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of Service. Online obituary, guestbook and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019