Dagmar “Dee” Annaliese Gross (nee: Lang), age 89, of Chardon, OH passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Born February 21, 1930 to Erich and Antonia (nee: Klein) Lange in Elizabeth, Germany. In 1952, Dee came to the United States. In 1976, she married Wilburt “George” Gross. Together, they would ride around on their motorcycle, including in the Maple Festival Parade. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, shopping and spending time with her church family. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Storm; grandchildren, Robert (Kim) Ristimaki of Leroy, Kirsten (Charles) Thomas of Painesville Twp., Liina (Jason) Harps of Mentor; eight great-grandchildren, Zach and Dominic Ristimaki, McKenna and Maia Thomas, Ben, Abby, Louie, and Gigi Harps. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. The family will receive friends March 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019