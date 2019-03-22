Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dagmar Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dagmar Annaliese "Dee" (Lang) Gross


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dagmar Annaliese "Dee" (Lang) Gross Obituary
Dagmar “Dee” Annaliese Gross (nee: Lang), age 89, of Chardon, OH passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Born February 21, 1930 to Erich and Antonia (nee: Klein) Lange in Elizabeth, Germany. In 1952, Dee came to the United States. In 1976, she married Wilburt “George” Gross. Together, they would ride around on their motorcycle, including in the Maple Festival Parade. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, shopping and spending time with her church family. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Storm; grandchildren, Robert (Kim) Ristimaki of Leroy, Kirsten (Charles) Thomas of Painesville Twp., Liina (Jason) Harps of Mentor; eight great-grandchildren, Zach and Dominic Ristimaki, McKenna and Maia Thomas, Ben, Abby, Louie, and Gigi Harps. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. The family will receive friends March 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now