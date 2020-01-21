Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
Dale E. Sokalski


1954 - 2020
Funeral Mass for Dale E. Sokalski, 65, of Wickliffe, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Fr. Tom Elsasser will officiate. Mr. Sokalski passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born July 7, 1954, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Dale loved golf and had a love of all sports. He also enjoyed art, drawing and painting. Mr. Sokalski had worked as a machinist and foreman for more than 40 years at Total Manufacturing in Mentor. He was the loving father of Des’ Edward Sokalski, Aleah Valerie Sokalski, Heather Elizabeth Sokalski and Lauren Michelle Florian; brother of Judy (Rick) Humiston, Rita (Carmen) Aquila, and Ken (Sue) Sokalski; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife, Valerie Sokalski. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Mientus) Sokalski; stepmother, Evelyn I. (nee Kluk) Sokalski and brothers, Joey and David Sokalski. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Donations in his memory may be made to Des’ or Aleah. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
