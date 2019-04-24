|
Dale J. Spangenberg, Sr., age 91, of Chardon, died at his home surrounded by his loving family April 24, 2019.Born May 26, 1927 in Greensboro, PA to Homer and Plessie (nee Blaney) Spangenberg, he came to Cleveland after serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.He enjoyed traveling and camping, playing golf at Rolling Green Golf Course, and bowling at Ernst Lanes. He was a Pipefitter for 28 years, retiring from General Electric, Euclid in 1988.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joan (nee Harrington) of Chardon; children, Linda (Dan) Bowyer of Chardon, Dale (Kimberly) Spangenberg, Jr. of Hambden Twp., Karen (Jeff) Stone of Chardon Twp., and Sue Buck; grandchildren, Stacey (Brian Howard) King of Rock Creek, Fred (Jackie Heiden) Buck of Chardon, Dale (Hallie) Spangenberg III of Burton, Nate (Nicole Hollis) Stone of Chardon, Brian Spangenberg of Swansboro, NC, and Jessica (Josh) Arndt of Chardon; great-grandchildren, Candace and Camryn Burkhammer, Quinten Buck, Bailey and Adelyn Spangenberg, Abby and Clayton Stone, and Brian Jr. and Laila Spangenberg. He also leaves his brother, Jack (Bernice) Spangenberg; sister-in-law, Gretchen Harrington; and good family friend, Donna Levanduski.He was preceded in death by his parents, and four sisters and one brother.The family will receive friends Monday, April 29, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with burial immediately following at Chardon Municipal Cemetery.The family suggests donations to The Geauga County Dog Warden, 12513 Merritt Rd., 44024, or The Geauga County Department on Aging, Adult Day Service, 12555 Ravenwood Dr., 44024. Information and condolences are online at www.burrservice.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019