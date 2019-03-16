Dale Raymond Covert, 86 of Geneva, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve after a long illness. He was surrounded by family.Born in Ashtabula County, Dale was the son of Raymond and Bertha (Hadlock) Covert, and he lived in Lake County many years. Dale was also a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. For the majority of his life, Dale was employed at Cleveland Crane Engineering and retired from Coe Manufacturing. He returned to Ashtabula County to his ranch in the woods, where he loved to walk in the woods.Dale is survived by his children: William (Janet) Covert, Diane (Richard) Miller; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Doris (John) Horton Thompson; loving companion, Karen Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia (Mattingly); daughter, Terry Gullett; and brother, George Covert.The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve and their great staff for the loving care they provided Dale in his final days.Friends will be received 5-7pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva, Ohio.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary