Dale T. Kellerman, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, OH. He was born on March 20, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA.Dale attended Harvey High School in Painesville, then proudly served in the United States Army completing two tours in Germany from 1960 to 1962 and again from 1965-1966. He also completed a tour in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.He worked at the VA Medical center in Brecksville for 25 years. After retirement he enjoyed working for Classic Buick in Painesville as a driver. Dale met the love of his life Patricia Hull-Kellerman in 1957, they were married on September 16, 1960, raised their family together in Mentor and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.He loved spending time with his family and could always be counted on for a good laugh and an even better hug. He also enjoyed restoring and driving his 1928 Model-A Ford truck.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Hull Kellerman; children, Tom Kellerman of Geneva, Robert Kellerman of Mentor and Tammy Skaggs (Marty) of Perry; grandchildren, Skye Kellerman (Ryan Kunsman) of Madison, Asia Kellerman-Carr (David) of Hawaii, and Steven Kellerman of Mentor; his beloved great granddaughter, Bella Kellerman of Hawaii; his brother, Mark Kellerman of Perry; and many nieces and nephews.Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Helen Kellerman and his brother, Karl Kellerman.A celebration of life will held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/Offer
condolences at www.brunners.com