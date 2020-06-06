Dan Charles Musk, 70 of Ewa Beach HI, passed away on June 13. 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 5, 1948.Dan graduated from Shaw High School in 1966. He grew up in East Cleveland and also lived in Euclid and Mentor before moving to HI. Dan served in Vietnam with the 26th Marine regiment, Third Marine division, surviving the siege at Khe Sanh. He loved fishing in Lake Erie and had many good times with family and friends camping in the Alleghany National Forest near Kinzua Dam in PA. Much of his work experience was in the manufacturing industry and then later in technology.He is survived by his son, Daniel (Michelle-Bednarski) Musk of Kirtland; sisters: Kathryn Musk of Richmond, VA and Lynn Tiderman of MOL; nephew, Tony Perossa of Chardon; cousins, friends and many loved ones.He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.At Dan's request there were no memorial services. The family suggests that any contributions in Dan's memory be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.