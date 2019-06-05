|
Dana (Fine) Kausek, age 72, of Mentor, passed away June 3, 2019 at her residence.
She was born March 17, 1947 in Cleveland.
Mrs. Kausek had worked at Manor Care in Mayfield.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to plays. Her greatest joy was being able to spend time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Mark) Kendel; son, Leslie (Katherine) Kausek; granddaughters, Sofia, Ella, Lucia, Ruby, Elizabeth, and Francesca; twin sister, Joyce (James) Leonardi; niece, Michelle; nephews, Joel, Bart, Jason, and Adam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Elizabeth Fine; and brother, Harvey Fine.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192; donate online at www.hospicewr.org.
Published in The News-Herald on June 6, 2019