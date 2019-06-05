Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Kausek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana (Fine) Kausek


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dana (Fine) Kausek Obituary
Dana (Fine) Kausek, age 72, of Mentor, passed away June 3, 2019 at her residence.
She was born March 17, 1947 in Cleveland.
Mrs. Kausek had worked at Manor Care in Mayfield.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to plays. Her greatest joy was being able to spend time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Mark) Kendel; son, Leslie (Katherine) Kausek; granddaughters, Sofia, Ella, Lucia, Ruby, Elizabeth, and Francesca; twin sister, Joyce (James) Leonardi; niece, Michelle; nephews, Joel, Bart, Jason, and Adam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Elizabeth Fine; and brother, Harvey Fine.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192; donate online at www.hospicewr.org.
Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now