|
|
Daniel “Danny” A. Rydzinski, age 85, passed away March 21, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on November 30, 1933, to the late Leo and Angela Rydzinski. He was a proud and loving husband, father and grandfather. Danny proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After 34 years of service, he retired from GM. Danny was an honorary member of the Chagrin Yacht Club for 47 years. He was a hardworking man of many talents who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the casino. Daniel is survived by his devoted and cherished wife of 58 years, Lydia (nee Kumar); children, Deborah (Steven) Gustie and Michael (Susan) Rydzinski; grandsons, Joseph and Jonathan Rydzinski; and sister, Dorothy Nark. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E 260th St., Euclid. Friends and family to gather from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the church. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019