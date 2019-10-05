|
|
Daniel Brian Cox, 58, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019.Dan was the beloved son of John and Margaret Cox, loved brother of John (Mary) Cox, Jr., Susie Taylor, Tim Cox and Nancy (Scott) Brady and his many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.Danny loved his many loyal friends and was a fan of all Cleveland sports. He will be loved and missed by all.In respect of his wishes, no services will be held.Contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 7, 2019