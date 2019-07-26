Home

Daniel E. Braun

Daniel E. Braun Obituary
Daniel E. Braun, age 68, of Madison Twp., passed away July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Curilovic); loving father of Patti Halbrook (Wayne), Cindy Tanski (Eric), Sandy Wieland (Ed) and Danny (deceased); devoted grandfather of Katie, Carter, Grace, Will, Joshua and Max; beloved son of Herbert and Lenor (nee Cuyler); dear brother of Susan Mekinda (Bob), Raymond (Alex) and Lora Kelley (Ken, deceased); devoted uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Daniel is a retiree of Parker Hannifin. All Services and Interment will be private. vitantonio-previtefuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019
