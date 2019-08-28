|
Daniel E. Deitrick, 71, passed away peacefully in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at University Hospital. Born July 22, 1948, the son of the late Eleanor and Al Deitrick. Dan went to high school at Benedictine High and graduated from Mentor High School in 1966, graduated from Cleveland State University, went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii and the Philippines during the Vietnam war. He worked as a stockbroker for many years at AG Edwards & Sons before moving on to work as a venture capitalist. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, telling jokes, striking up conversations with complete strangers, playing golf and studying the Word of God. Dan is survived by his son, Chris; and his daughters, Danielle (Stephen) Piscura, Janelle (David) Love and Brittany (Dillon) Kosmach. He is also survived by his twin brother, Don; older brother, Paul; and nine grandchildren, Carissa, Jake, Jordan, Maddex Ciancibello, Nathan, Levi, Solomon, Nienna and Arlo Rose. He leaves behind his favorite furry friend, Pickles, and many other loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan’s memory in care of his family. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019