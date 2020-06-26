Daniel Earl Lytle, age 58, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born July 20, 1961, in Fairview Park. Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting, living, traveling, and working in Alaska. Dan was a machinist and most recently was employed at Fredon Corp. in Mentor. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Kimberly (nee Novak); children, Zachary, Sarah, Jack, and Mary Morgan; siblings, Linda Bradford, Connie (John) Veentjer, Rick (Cheryl) Lytle; sister-in-law, Donna Lytle; brother-in-law, Gerald Foster; and many loving nieces and nephews. Dan also leaves behind many lifelong and close friends. Preceding Dan in death are his parents, Fredrick and June Lytle; brother, Glenn Lytle; sister, Pam Foster; brother-in-law, William Bradford; and beloved dog, Bear. He will forever be remembered in our hearts. There will be no funeral service at Dan’s request, but a memorial mass and celebration of his life will be planned for a future date.



