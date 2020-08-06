Captain Daniel H. Bergolc, age 41, U.S. Army Veteran serving in Iraq and Afghanistan; cherished son of William and Catherine (nee Crilley); dearest brother of Melanie Lynn; dear nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Dan was born on November 1, 1978, in Euclid, and passed away on August 3, 2020. He resided in Sagamore Hills, and prior to that, he lived in Willoughby Hills. Dan grew up in Euclid where he graduated from Euclid High School in 1997 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Baldwin Wallace University. After the events of 9/11, Dan was inspired to join the U.S. Army and serve his country. Deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, Dan was a part of Operation Enduring Freedom, received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars, worked with Nato, and was Airborne before receiving his Masters from Tiffin University. Most recently, he worked as a Contract Specialist for the Veteran’s Administration and regularly sent care packages to Afghanistan. Dan was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers, and a fan of rock music. He enjoyed helping his family and others. He was social and outgoing, with a great sense of humor. He would talk to anyone. A giving and generous man, he was devoted to his family and friends and will be missed by many. Celebration of Life Service Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following with Military Honors at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Dan at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com
.