1/1
Captain Daniel H. Bergolc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Daniel H. Bergolc, age 41, U.S. Army Veteran serving in Iraq and Afghanistan; cherished son of William and Catherine (nee Crilley); dearest brother of Melanie Lynn; dear nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Dan was born on November 1, 1978, in Euclid, and passed away on August 3, 2020. He resided in Sagamore Hills, and prior to that, he lived in Willoughby Hills. Dan grew up in Euclid where he graduated from Euclid High School in 1997 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Baldwin Wallace University. After the events of 9/11, Dan was inspired to join the U.S. Army and serve his country. Deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, Dan was a part of Operation Enduring Freedom, received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars, worked with Nato, and was Airborne before receiving his Masters from Tiffin University. Most recently, he worked as a Contract Specialist for the Veteran’s Administration and regularly sent care packages to Afghanistan. Dan was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers, and a fan of rock music. He enjoyed helping his family and others. He was social and outgoing, with a great sense of humor. He would talk to anyone. A giving and generous man, he was devoted to his family and friends and will be missed by many. Celebration of Life Service Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following with Military Honors at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Dan at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Johnson
August 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
PCAC Family
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jane Oney
August 6, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 5, 2020
I only knew Daniel at work, and we connected as fellow veterans. He was a very kind person. I am so sorry for your loss.
Michael Raynack
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved