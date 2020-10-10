1/1
Daniel J. Gutkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Gutkowski, age 79 of Concord Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center. He was born March 19, 1941 to the late Theodore and Alice Gutkowski. Daniel was a veteran of the US Army.Survivors include his dear wife, Gayle Gutkowski and brother-in-law, Peter Blake.Preceding Daniel in death is his sister, Christine Blake and his brother, Paul (Janis) Gutkowski.A funeral mass will be 11 am Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road. Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Northfield after the service.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Contributions may be made in Daniel’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgSend flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Danny was always very kind to the younger cousins. I remember Danny from our family picnics at Tinkers Creek. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love, Bill and Sue Brysacz
Bill and Sue Brysacz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved