To the family of Dan Hrvatin: I had to share the wonderful memories I have of Dan. Our parents were friends way back when they owned Dana's Cafe. Dan and I were in a musical at O.H.Perry called Fiesta, Fiesta. I saw him daily on the bus as we went to high school always smiling and joking around and in Slovenian. My condolences to all of you, it is a great loss to all of us. May God hold you up in His loving arms to carry you through this difficult time. Sincerely, Alma (Siskovic) Babuder

Alma Babuder

Friend