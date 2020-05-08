“Dan,” age 85, of Willoughby Hills, proud and loving father of David (fiancée Natalie Rosmarin), dear brother of Helen, former husband and close friend of the late Marilyn Praznik, son of Joseph and Daniela Hrvatin (both deceased). Dan passed away May 7. He graduated from Collinwood High in 1952 where he was president of his class, vice president of the student council and captain of the track team. He attended The Ohio State University and Western Reserve University, majoring in radio and TV speech. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1957. After a tour of duty as a volunteer with the U.S. Army, Dan was hired by KYW-TV (now WKYC) and was later promoted to producer-director, news programs and documentaries. In 1961, he was called back into the U.S. Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He returned to WKYC in 1962 and later to WJW in 1970 as assistant news director, before transitioning to corporate communications in 1974 with Eaton Corporation. Dan joined American Greetings in 1983, where he won a CINDY Award for writing the song, “Just a Simple Piece of Paper.” After retiring in 1999, Dan sang with the choir at St. Paschal Baylon Church. In 2014, he was inducted into Collinwood’s Hall of Fame. Dan will be missed by his many close friends and relatives, all of whom he loved and cherished. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate a gift “In Memory of Daniel J. Hrvatin” to Saint Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights, OH 44143. No services are planned at this time. Please visit Dan's online tribute to leave the family a message to let them know you're thinking of them. www.FiorittoFamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.