Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
1964 - 2019
Daniel J. Kinkelaar, 55, a longtime Lake County resident, died November 16, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born January 3, 1964 in Painesville. Dan owned and operated Kinkelaar Stone and Tile LLC. Survivors are his wife, Cheryl Schofield; son, Daniel Kinkelaar; mother, Elinor Kinkelaar; step-son, Nicholas (Carolyn) Rose; step-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose; sisters, Debra (John) Thompson, Wendy (Tom) Young, and Connie (Joe) Tomasik; mother- and father-in-law, Irene and Richard Schofield; and his sister-in-law, Susan (Bob) Fratino. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Kinkelaar; and his sister, Donna Sanelli. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A time of sharing to close the gathering will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
